Todos los nominados de los GOTY 2023: lista completa de The Game Awards
El fin de año en la industria del videojuego siempre lo marcan los Game Awards de Geoff Keighley, más conocidos como los GOTY, algo así como los Oscar del mundo del videojuego. Un tradicional y prestigioso reconocimiento a lo mejor que ha dado la industria durante los últimos doce meses que esta vez tendrá lugar en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el próximo jueves 7 de diciembre de 2023. La gala, habitualmente cargada de anuncios y sorpresas, ya ha dado a conocer la lista con todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías.
2023 ha sido un año para el recuerdo, según las nominaciones capitaneado por Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3, quienes se batirán el cobre y son los favoritos con 8 candidaturas cada uno. Pero son muchos otros los que repiten en varias categorías de estos premios GOTY (Game of the Year), como por ejemplo Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (7 nominaciones) y Super Mario Bros. Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (con 5 cada uno). Y aunque cargada de grandes nombres, la alineación también ha rescatado las mejores joyas indies de los últimos meses (Hi-Fi Rush) y hasta expansiones (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty). La suerte está echada. Hagan sus apuestas.
Juego del Año (Game of the Year)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Música y Banda Sonora (Best Score & Music)
- Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Diseño de Audio (Best Audio Design)
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego (Best Adaptation)
- Castlevania Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- Super Mario Bros. La Película
- The Last of Us
- Twisted Metal
Mejor Actuación (Best Performance)
- Ben Starr (Clive en Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis en Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Solomon Reed en Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melani Liburd (Saga en Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Juego Mejor Cuidado (Best Ongoing Game)
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Destiny 2: Lightfall
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor Juego Indie (Best Independent Game)
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Mejor Debut Indie (Best Debut Indie Game)
- Cocoon
- Dregde
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Mejor Juego para Móviles (Best Mobile Game)
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Honkai Star Rail
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada (Best VR/AR Game)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village
- Synapse
Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Juego RPG (Best Role-Playing Game)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor Juego Familiar (Best Family Game)
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad (Best Sports/Racing Game)
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 24
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fie Emblem: Engage
- Pikmin 4
Mejor Juego Multijugador (Best Multiplayer Gamer)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Juego Más Esperado (Most Anticipated Game)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- HiFi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor Juego de eSports (Best eSports Game)
- Counter Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Mejor Atleta de eSports (Best Esports Athlete)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Mejor Equipo de Esports (Best Esports Team)
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Mejor Entrenador de Esports (Best Esports Coach)
- Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)
Mejor Evento de Esports (Best Esports Event)
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
Creador de Contenido del Año (Content Creator of the Year)
- Iron Mouse
- People Make Games
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
