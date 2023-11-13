Todos los nominados de los GOTY 2023: lista completa de The Game Awards

Tiempo de lectura aprox: 3 minutos, 36 segundos

El fin de año en la industria del videojuego siempre lo marcan los Game Awards de Geoff Keighley, más conocidos como los GOTY, algo así como los Oscar del mundo del videojuego. Un tradicional y prestigioso reconocimiento a lo mejor que ha dado la industria durante los últimos doce meses que esta vez tendrá lugar en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el próximo jueves 7 de diciembre de 2023. La gala, habitualmente cargada de anuncios y sorpresas, ya ha dado a conocer la lista con todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías.

2023 ha sido un año para el recuerdo, según las nominaciones capitaneado por Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3, quienes se batirán el cobre y son los favoritos con 8 candidaturas cada uno. Pero son muchos otros los que repiten en varias categorías de estos premios GOTY (Game of the Year), como por ejemplo Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (7 nominaciones) y Super Mario Bros. Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (con 5 cada uno). Y aunque cargada de grandes nombres, la alineación también ha rescatado las mejores joyas indies de los últimos meses (Hi-Fi Rush) y hasta expansiones (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty). La suerte está echada. Hagan sus apuestas.

— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023