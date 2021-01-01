Manifestantes atacan a la Policía durante disturbios en Portland
Enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y policías tuvieron lugar el 31 de diciembre en el centro de la ciudad de Portland (Oregón, EE.UU.), comunicó el Departamento policial de la urbe.
La Policía señaló que los casos de violencia se registraron cuando el número de participantes en la protesta creció hasta aproximadamente entre 80 y 100.
Police make a push through Chapman Square after reinforcements arrived, as the assembly is declared a riot over the LRAD in downtown Portland #PortlandProtests #PortlandRiots #Portland pic.twitter.com/iqABClEiLb
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 1, 2021
Police make a push through Chapman Square after reinforcements arrived, as the assembly is declared a riot over the LRAD in downtown Portland #PortlandProtests #PortlandRiots #Portland pic.twitter.com/iqABClEiLb
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 1, 2021