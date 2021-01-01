viernes, enero 1, 2021
Manifestantes y policías en Portland, Oregón, EE.UU., el 31 de diciembre de 2020. /Foto: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Reuters
Manifestantes atacan a la Policía durante disturbios en Portland

Actualidad RT 0 comentarios , , ,

Enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y policías tuvieron lugar el 31 de diciembre en el centro de la ciudad de Portland (Oregón, EE.UU.), comunicó el Departamento policial de la urbe.

La Policía señaló que los casos de violencia se registraron cuando el número de participantes en la protesta creció hasta aproximadamente entre 80 y 100.

De acuerdo con su comunicado, al menos 2 cócteles molotov y fuegos artificiales fueron lanzados cerca de la sede del tribunal federal Mark O. Hatfield, mientras que algunas personas trataron de llegar al edificio usando herramientas, pero no lograron hacerlo.

Unos agentes fueron atacados con «proyectiles peligrosos», como piedras y botellas con hielo, y algunos uniformados resultaron heridos. «La violencia de la multitud provocó la declaración de disturbios», indicó la Policía, agregando que los manifestantes iniciaron incendios y dañaron algunos negocios.
Horas después, la multitud fue dispersada. De acuerdo con el mensaje, los agentes no utilizaron gas lacrimógeno, pero recurrieron al uso de municiones antidisturbios.

Algunas personas fueron detenidas, pero de momento se desconoce su número exacto.
Actualidad RT

Actualidad RT

Primer canal de televisión ruso en idioma castellano con señal de alcance mundial. Comenzó a emitir desde Moscú en diciembre de 2009. Hoy figura a la cabeza entre las páginas web informativas con más audiencia entre las que emiten en idioma español.

