«¡Golpe directo!» Así puede afectar la Tierra la tormenta solar de hoy

Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside. pic.twitter.com/7FHgS63xiU

— Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022